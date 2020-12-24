Provide hot water, evening tea, increase number of toilets in night shelters: Delhi minister

Given the dip in the capital's minimum temperature and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday issued directives to the officials of DUSIB to enhance the existing facilities available in the night shelters -- like availability of hot water, evening tea and increase in the number of toilets. Jain, who visited the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) night shelters at ISBT, Dandi Park and Geeta Colony, reviewed the provision of amenities, met the inhabitants and examined the compliance of coronavirus-related precautions.

''I have come to inspect the additional amenities at raen basera.. Officials have been instructed to increase the facility for providing hot water, evening tea and the number of toilets,'' said Jain during the inspection, as per the statement issued by the government. A new porta cabin 'raen baser' (night shelter) at Sarai Kale Khan, which can accommodate around 100 people, along with two water and fire proof temporary night shelters -- with a capacity of 60 and 25 beds respectively -- were also inaugurated by the minister during the visit.

Jain, satisfied with all Covid-19 related precautions being taken in the night shelters, said no positive cases have been found in raen basera yet, and that if any person is found symptomatic, they will be sent to the nearby mohalla clinics for testing. ''The facilities being provided by DUSIB in the night shelters are quite satisfactory. All Covid-related precautions are being met. Upon entering, body temperature is monitored, and sanitisers are provided at all locations,'' he added.

At present, the Delhi Government is running over 400 night shelters -- having nearly 8,000 beds in total -- at 256 places. In normal times, the number of night shelters used to be around 200 but keeping in view the current scenario and following measures like social distancing, the number was increased to more than 400..