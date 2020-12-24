Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, but delays full results

President Jair Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic who has said he will not take a COVID-19 vaccine, has repeatedly questioned the Chinese vaccine based on its "origins." A poll earlier this month showed that half of Brazilians now reject it. Officials from the Sao Paulo state government's Butantan Institute declined to specify the efficacy rate from a trial they led with 13,000 volunteers, citing contractual obligations with Sinovac.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 24-12-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 03:20 IST
Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, but delays full results
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Brazilian researchers said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is more than 50% effective based on trial data, but again withheld full results at the company's request, raising questions about transparency. Brazil is the first country to complete a late-stage trial of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, but a release of the results, first set for early December, has now been delayed three times.

The latest delay is a blow to Beijing, which has been racing to catch up with Western drugmakers, and will add to criticism that Chinese vaccine makers have lacked transparency. It is also likely to fan growing skepticism toward the Chinese vaccine in Brazil, just as the virus roars back to life. President Jair Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic who has said he will not take a COVID-19 vaccine, has repeatedly questioned the Chinese vaccine based on its "origins." A poll earlier this month showed that half of Brazilians now reject it.

Officials from the Sao Paulo state government's Butantan Institute declined to specify the efficacy rate from a trial they led with 13,000 volunteers, citing contractual obligations with Sinovac. They said, however, the vaccine was effective enough against the novel coronavirus for it to be approved for emergency use in Brazil. Health regulator Anvisa has stipulated an efficacy rate of at least 50% for vaccines in the pandemic. "Our aim was for it to be over 50%. If it were 51%, it would be important for us, especially as we are living in a moment of a health crisis," said Sao Paulo Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn. "For us, it would be a moment to celebrate."

The officials said Sinovac asked them to delay releasing precise vaccine efficacy data for up to 15 days from Wednesday while the company consolidates data from global trials. Sinovac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Butantan Director Dimas Covas said none of the volunteers vaccinated in Brazil's CoronaVac trial developed a severe case of COVID-19, contributing to optimism about its effectiveness. "Having no severe cases is very good. That will be very useful for combating this pandemic," said immunologist Cristina Bonorino, who sits on the scientific committee of the Brazilian Immunology Society.

"But it hurts the image of their vaccine to have this hesitation," she added. "They shouldn't have made a show of something that in the end they didn't report. That's the bigger problem." POSITIVE RESULTS FOR RIVALS

Sinovac would be the second Chinese vaccine maker to produce results from late-stage clinical trials, after the United Arab Emirates said this month a vaccine from a Beijing-based unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) had 86% efficacy. Rival products developed by AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have generated positive results.

Pfizer's treatment, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was the first fully tested COVID-19 shot to be administered, with rollout already begun in the UK, the United States and Canada. China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines, including the shot developed by Sinovac, to high-risk groups in the country since July under an emergency use program.

Sinovac has secured supply deals for its vaccine with several countries including Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil，Chile and Singapore, and is holding talks with the Philippines and Malaysia for a potential sale.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tenet withdraws from proposed $350 mln Tennessee hospital deal

Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Wednesday it no longer intends to sell two Memphis-area hospitals and certain related facilities to Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, following a lawsuit by a U.S. regulator. The U.S. Federal T...

Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection

Two new studies give encouraging evidence that having COVID-19 may offer some protection against future infections. Researchers found that people who made antibodies to the coronavirus were much less likely to test positive again for up to ...

Soccer-Man Utd seal League Cup semi-final v Man City thanks to late goals

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial struck late goals as Manchester United claimed a scrappy 2-0 victory over Everton at a bitterly cold Goodison Park on Wednesday to set up a League Cup semi-final with rivals Manchester City.United wasted n...

England halts flights from South Africa as coronavirus variant spreads

Britains transport minister said he had ordered flights and arrivals from South Africa to be halted after a potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 had spread to Britain.Ive taken the decision to te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020