PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and EU on cusp of trade deal - UK faces days of disruption at English Channel crossing

- Coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa identified in Britain - EasyJet directors suffer shareholder revolt

Overview - The UK and EU were on Wednesday night poised to sign a post-Brexit deal that would define their future trading relationship. https://on.ft.com/37Kk9Eo

- The UK is faced with more disruption at the main English Channel crossing as thousands of lorry drivers remain stuck in Britain while waiting for their coronavirus tests to enable them to enter France. https://on.ft.com/3aFei4Y - A new coronavirus variant, which was first detected in South Africa, has been identified in the UK, as scientists warned of the risks posed by the rising number of COVID-19 mutations. https://on.ft.com/2JfLsNo

- The directors of British airline EasyJet have suffered a rebellion after the airline's founder and biggest shareholder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, voted against their re-election. https://on.ft.com/37IJVsw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

