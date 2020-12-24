Left Menu
Pak reports 111 coronavirus deaths in one day, highest during second wave of pandemic: Ministry

Pakistan has reported 111 new deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest during the second wave of the pandemic which hit the nation in November, the health ministry said on Thursday.

24-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan has reported 111 new deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest during the second wave of the pandemic which hit the nation in November, the health ministry said on Thursday. The Ministry of National Health Services said the last time deaths crossed a hundred figures within a day during the second wave of the pandemic was on December 15 when a total of 105 people died due to the contagious disease.

"The total number of cases in the country has reached 465,070. The total number of deaths to have reached 9,668 as the highest number of deaths which is at 111 within one day was reported during the second wave of the pandemic," the health ministry said in a statement. So far the highest toll of 153 was registered on June 20 during the first wave. The second wave of the pandemic has hit Pakistan in November.

Out of the total reported infections, 417,134 people recovered while 2,361 were in critical conditions. The number of active coronavirus patients was 38,268.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

