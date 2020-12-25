Left Menu
Development News Edition

French grandmas brave COVID risk to spend Christmas with the family

But here, with my family, I am not." With infection rates on the rise in many countries, including France, public health officials are worried that socialising over the Christmas and New Year holidays could trigger a fresh wave of the pandemic.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-12-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 03:25 IST
French grandmas brave COVID risk to spend Christmas with the family
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Josette Boyeldieu and Guylene Lehmann are pensioners, one of the groups most at risk from COVID-19, but that did not discourage them from spending part of the Christmas holiday with their children and grand-children near Paris.

After weighing the risks, they put on their matching face masks, decorated with reindeer and snowman motifs, and went round to their children's' house for a Christmas Eve supper of wine, oysters, and turkey. They spent the evening at the home of Fabienne and Florent Boyeldieu -- he is Josette Boyeldieu's son, and his wife is Lehmann's daughter -- along with grand-children and other relatives in Magny-le-Hongre, 40 km (24 miles) east of Paris.

"We remained careful. We didn't embrace. We usually hug, but this time we didn't," said Josette Boyeldieu, a 72-year-old former quality control operative. "We are here as a family. I would be scared on public transport, personally. But here, with my family, I am not."

With infection rates on the rise in many countries, including France, public health officials are worried that socialising over the Christmas and New Year holidays could trigger a fresh wave of the pandemic. Many families have made agonising decisions to curb their usual festivities. French Prime Minister Jean Castex recommended a threshold of six adults for family gatherings over the festive season.

"We cannot celebrate Christmas like we did in previous years," Castex said earlier this month. At the gathering on Thursday evening, there were 10 people, include the two grand-mothers. But they said they did not consider themselves high-risk. Neither has ever smoked, and they said they were in robust health.

"I am not scared because we took every precaution: washing hands, social distancing," said Lehmann, 66, who before retirement worked in a laboratory. "I really think that we can spend a worry-free Christmas if we wear our masks." (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dan Grebler)

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With choir in hard hats, fire-ravaged Notre-Dame rings in Christmas

For the first time since a fire that nearly destroyed it, the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris played host to a Christmas Eve choral concert, an annual tradition in France. In a concession to the fact that the Gothic cathedral is still being r...

Americans celebrate Christmas Eve under spiraling COVID pandemic

Americans marked a grim Christmas Eve on Thursday as coronavirus infections exploded nationwide, political leaders warned them not to travel or gather in large groups and a highly contagious variant of the virus spread further in Europe. Mo...

French grandmas brave COVID risk to spend Christmas with the family

Josette Boyeldieu and Guylene Lehmann are pensioners, one of the groups most at risk from COVID-19, but that did not discourage them from spending part of the Christmas holiday with their children and grand-children near Paris.After weighin...

'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. The deal, agreed more th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020