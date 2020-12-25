Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 15 dead in delays at South Africa-Zimbabwe border -TV news

Asked about the border delays in an interview on news channel eNCA, the director-general of South Africa's Health Department, Sandile Buthelezi, said that coronavirus screening for outgoing traffic had now been suspended but proof of a negative COVID-19 test performed within 30 days would be required upon re-entry. "The main backlog was outgoing trucks.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:30 IST
At least 15 dead in delays at South Africa-Zimbabwe border -TV news

At least 15 people have died in recent weeks on the South African side of the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe in lengthy queues that have been slowed by coronavirus screening, television news channel eNCA said on Friday. The health ministry, Department of Home Affairs and South African police Local did not respond immediately to Reuters' requests on Friday for confirmation of fatalities that local media outlets attributed to exhaustion and ill health owing to a lack of facilities while waiting to cross the border, sometimes for days.

Images and videos on local news channels and circulated on social media showed lines of stationary cars, mainly trucks, stretching for kilometres on the narrow road leading to the inland Beitbridge port that serves as the main crossing point between the countries, and is more busy than usual at this time of year because of a seasonal return of migrants to Zimbabwe. South Africa, which the United Nations says is host to an estimated 1.5 million Zimbabwean migrants, is suffering a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Authorities suspect the surge in cases has been triggered by a genetic mutation of the disease. Total positive cases are now near the 1 million mark, by far the most on the continent. Asked about the border delays in an interview on news channel eNCA, the director-general of South Africa's Health Department, Sandile Buthelezi, said that coronavirus screening for outgoing traffic had now been suspended but proof of a negative COVID-19 test performed within 30 days would be required upon re-entry.

"The main backlog was outgoing trucks. We don't require a test when you're going out of the country," Buthelezi said.

Also Read: South African pharma regulator to fast track vaccine applications

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga urges citizens to have a quiet and distanced New Year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the nation on Friday to spend a quiet New Year period without the usual social gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis. Sug...

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98. Frances culture minister announced his de...

Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as unacceptable and a red line for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides....

User fee collection through FASTag crosses Rs 80 cr per day with record 50 lakh transactions: NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Friday said the electronic toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 80 crore a day with record 50 lakh transactions per day. Over 2.20 crore FASTag has been issued so far.The toll collec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020