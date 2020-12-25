C'garh sees 853 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths; 1,104 recover

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,73,279 with 853 more people, including a BJP MLA, testing positive on Friday, while the number of people who have recovered reached 2,55,257, an official said. With 14 deaths recorded during the day, including seven which took place on Friday and three on Thursday, the toll in the state rose to 3,263, he said.

''As many as 109 people were discharged from hospitals and 995 completed home isolation on Friday, leaving the state with 14,759 active cases,'' he said. ''Raipur district reported 155 new cases, taking its total count to 51,628, including 703 deaths. Bilaspur saw 94 new cases, Durg 84 and Rajnandgaon 72,'' the official added.

With 23,408 more tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far rose to 33,55,324. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,73,279, New cases 853, Deaths 3,263, Recovered 2,55,257, Active cases 14,759, tests today 23,408, total tests 33,55,324.