Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 flight restrictions deny many S Africans opportunity to reunite with family for Christmas

The ban on South Africans travelling started on Wednesday after UK Secretary for Health Matt Hancock said that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus discovered in South Africa was transmitting even faster than another strain which had been blamed for rapid increase in infections in Britain.South African health minister Zweli Mkhize dismissed the announcement by Hancock, while conceding that his country was in a serious second wave of infections that was increasing more rapidly than the first.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-12-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 23:42 IST
COVID-19 flight restrictions deny many S Africans opportunity to reunite with family for Christmas
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hundreds of South Africans have been left disappointed at not being able to celebrate Christmas with family or friends abroad after the UK and other favourite holiday destinations announced travel bans following the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus that is spreading fast in Britain. The ban on South Africans' travelling started on Wednesday after UK Secretary for Health Matt Hancock said that a new variant of the COVID-19 virus discovered in South Africa was transmitting even faster than another strain which had been blamed for rapid increase in infections in Britain.

South African health minister Zweli Mkhize dismissed the announcement by Hancock, while conceding that his country was in a serious second wave of infections that was increasing more rapidly than the first. In the past two days, there have been a record number of over 14,000 infections daily, as South Africa soars rapidly towards a million infections mark, with 26,000 deaths already.

Mkhize said the UK's decision to ban travel from South Africa was as ''unfortunate'' as Hancock attributing the South African variant to the second wave of infection in the UK. ''There is evidence that the UK variant developed earlier than the South African variant. On December 14, the UK reported to the WHO that a variant had been identified and traced back to September 20, 2020 in Kent, south east England – approximately a month before the South African variant appears to have developed,'' Mkhize said at a media conference.

''In addition, the UK variant has already been identified outside of the UK as reported by professor Neil Ferguson, a top British scientist who told the UK's science and technology committee on December 23 that evidence from Denmark, a country with a relatively low infection rate, suggests that 'almost certainly' the new variant identified in the UK is already in the 'great majority if not all' European countries,'' Mkhize said. The minister said a decision on a travel ban would require more scientific investigation of the variant virus than was currently available.

But over 40 other countries, mainly across Europe and the Middle East, as well as India, quickly banned travel from the UK, with many of them also banning South African travellers. Among those left disappointed was Charmaine Bishop and her family of five from Cape Town, who had made extensive plans for a family reunion with her 80-year-old mother Mildred Smythe in Birmingham.

''Plans started last year already for nearly 200 family members to travel from about nine countries for the reunion but were gradually reduced as COVID since last Christmas, until only about 40 would have gathered for the reunion due to the restrictions,'' Bishop said. ''But despite the obvious setback and disappointment, we are grateful that our Mum is still well and has not been affected by COVID-19, so we have convinced our children and grandchildren that the cancellation might well be a blessing in disguise and will be sending, and hopefully receiving, all our Xmas presents when couriers are allowed to resume flights next year now,'' Bishop said.

Ani Ramcharan, his wife Aarti and two of their childhood friends from Durban were due to join the recently-married children of the two couples, who were already in Paris since last month, for a two-week tour of several European countries. ''But now we can't get there nor can our children get back home now, and we can't really blame anyone except the pandemic,'' Ramcharan said.

Many others have complained to local media about travel agents and airlines refusing to give them refunds and insisting on vouchers for travel at a later date, which some said, would not be convenient for them.

TRENDING

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

Optiemus Infracom setting up new factory for mobile manufacturing in Noida

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Militant killed, 2 security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

An unidentified militant was killed while two soldiers were injured during an encounter between between security forces and ultras in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search...

Park, public complex in north Delhi named after former PM Vajpayee: Civic body

A park and a public complex were named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday, the areas civic body said. A statue of the late veteran BJP leader was also installed at the complex...

Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel

Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travellers would n...

Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) Assam reported 61 new COVID-19

positive cases on Friday, the lowest since May 23, with the total cases so far rising to 2,15,836 ande no deaths were reported, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 61 new cases were detected out of 11,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020