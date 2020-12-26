Puducherry reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality

Puducherry has reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Saturday, while 36,962 patients have recovered so far, the health department said. As per it, the total number of active cases in the Union Territory currently stood at 355.

"Puducherry reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and one death today, taking active cases to 355 and death toll to 630. A total of 36,962 patients have recovered so far," the department said in a statement. Meanwhile, With 22,272 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's infections tally has reached 1,01,69,118, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The country witnessed 251 new Covid-19 deaths during the same period, taking the cumulative toll to 1,47,343. At present, there are 2,81,667 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 97,40,108 as 22,274 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. As many as 16,71,59,289 samples were tested up to December 25, including 8,53,527 samples tested on Friday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)