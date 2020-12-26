Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19

Slovakia starts vaccinations against COVID-19Reuters | Nitra | Updated: 27-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:58 IST
Slovakia on Saturday started to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus as the country joined a coordinated push by the European Union against the global pandemic.
Vladimir Krcmery, a member of the government's Pandemic Commission, was the first person in the country inoculated by the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BionTech.
Hungary also began vaccinating its people on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain.
