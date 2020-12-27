Assam reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Assam on Sunday registered 29 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in seven months, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The fresh infections have taken the state's caseload to 2,15,939.

Two more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,037, he said. Assam reported the lowest number of fresh infections since May 21.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan and Tinsukia districts, Sarma said. Sixty more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.93 per cent, he said.

The state now has 3,356 active coronavirus cases, while 2,11,543 people have been cured of the disease, 1,037 patients have died and three migrated to other states, the minister said. Assam has so far tested 58.85 lakh samples for COVID- 19, including 10,305 in the last 24 hours, Sarma added.