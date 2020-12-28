Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil vice president tests positive for coronavirus; 344 new deaths recorded

Hamilton Mourão, Brazil's vice president, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, when the country registered 344 new COVID-19 deaths. Mourão, President Jair Bolsonaro's deputy, is the latest in a long line of senior Brazilian officials to contract the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 05:23 IST
Brazil vice president tests positive for coronavirus; 344 new deaths recorded

Hamilton Mourão, Brazil's vice president, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, when the country registered 344 new COVID-19 deaths.

Mourão, President Jair Bolsonaro's deputy, is the latest in a long line of senior Brazilian officials to contract the virus. Bolsonaro, a prominent coronavirus skeptic, was infected in July, and recovered. In a statement, Mourão's office said he tested positive on Sunday afternoon, and that he will isolate in Jaburu, his official residence.

Separately, Brazil's health ministry on Sunday reported that Brazil registered 344 new COVID-19 deaths, and 18,479 fresh coronavirus cases. Brazil now has nearly 7.5 million confirmed cases, and a total of 191,139 deaths from the virus since the outbreak began, according to the health ministry figures.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer out of Australian Open: report

Six-times champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open as he continues to work his way back to fitness from two knee operations earlier this year, according to a media report on Monday. Australian Open officials were not im...

Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022

Britain will ban buy one get one free promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022, the government said on Monday, its latest step in its plan to tackle obesity and imp...

With just days to go, Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition

Britain on Monday urged businesses to prepare for Brexit, just days before a transition period designed to smooth the UKs departure from the European Union comes to an end. Britain and the EU clinched a trade deal on Thursday - one which pr...

Brazil vice president tests positive for coronavirus; 344 new deaths recorded

Hamilton Mouro, Brazils vice president, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, when the country registered 344 new COVID-19 deaths.Mouro, President Jair Bolsonaros deputy, is the latest in a long line of senior ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020