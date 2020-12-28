Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA breaches one million mark of COVID-19 cases

A total of 214 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, with 123 in the Eastern Cape, 17 in Gauteng, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Northern Cape and 56 in the Western Cape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:30 IST
SA breaches one million mark of COVID-19 cases
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa has breached the one million mark of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, after 9 502 cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 1 004 413 cases.

A total of 214 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, with 123 in the Eastern Cape, 17 in Gauteng, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Northern Cape and 56 in the Western Cape. This brings the total to 26 735 deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zwelini Mkhize.

To date, the Eastern Cape recorded 166 849 cases, Free State 61 771, Gauteng 274 272, KwaZulu-Natal 183 653, Limpopo 22 705, Mpumalanga 34 920, North West 38 540, Northern Cape 24 870 and 196 833 in the Western Cape.

A cumulative 6 445 318 tests have been conducted, with 29 494 tests completed since the last report.

The country's recoveries currently stand at 844 874, which represents a recovery rate of 84.1%.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi plans to rope in agency to trace entities, serve summons 

Markets regulator Sebi is looking to rope in an independent agency that will trace accused entities against whom notices have been issued by the authorities, and serve summons to them. The work is expected to be carried out by engaging syst...

Gibraltar's border with Spain still in doubt after Brexit

While corks may have popped in London and Brussels over the end to a four-year saga known as Brexit, there is one rocky speck of British soil still left in limbo. Gibraltar, a British colony jutting off the southern tip of Spains mainland, ...

Suspected LeT terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist was arrested here and two grenades were recovered from him, scuttling an attempt by the Pakistan-based group to carry out an attack in the winter capital Jammu, a top police officer said on Monday. ...

Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

Disappointed at dishonesty of some Indian economists for switching sides on farm laws Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020