Left Menu
Development News Edition

2-day dry run for COVID vaccination programme begins in Assam

A two-day dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination programme began in Nalbari and Sonitpur, two select districts of Assam, on Monday, health department officials said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:42 IST
2-day dry run for COVID vaccination programme begins in Assam

A two-day dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination programme began in Nalbari and Sonitpur, two select districts of Assam, on Monday, health department officials said. Assam is one of the four states in the country where the dry run is being carried out to check the preparedness of the authorities before launching the actual vaccination programme. The other three states are Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat.

Five hospitals in each of Nalbari and Sonitpur districts have been chosen for the exercise, officials said. Management of possible adverse events after vaccination and checks on cold storage and transportation arrangements are parts of the dry run, Nalbari Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Nalini Barman said.

A mock exercise for the COVID-19 vaccination programme will begin from Tuesday morning in the five designated hospitals, Barman said. District Immunisation Officer Dr Hemanta Kumar Das said that the dry run programme will provide insights into gaps or bottlenecks which could be checked out before the commencement of the actual vaccination drive.

In Nalbari district, five sessions of vaccination mock drill will be held at identified locations with 25 pre- identified beneficiaries for each session on Tuesday, he said. The state surveillance medical officer of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday visited Nalbari district and held discussions on the exercise with health department officials and the Deputy Commissioner Purabi Konwar.

Altogether 25 frontline medical staff will give a demonstration on the vaccination programme in Sonitpur district on Tuesday, Dr Kishur Gurung of Tezpur Urban Health Centre said..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to do things right with their baby son Onyx. The 30-year-old rap...

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russias Foreign Ministry on Monday expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Sofia.The ministry said in a statement it had summoned Bulgarias ambassador to inform him that Lieutenant Co...

Deocha Pachami coal block will generate 1 lakh jobs: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that at least one lakh jobs will be created once the Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district operationalises. Banerjee, speaking at an administrative review meeting here, expre...

Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020