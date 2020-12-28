PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.50 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.50 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4924 4798 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 881273 870752 7098------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16689 16503 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215939 211543 1037------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 251304 245305 1386------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19551 18856 316 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 276337 260056 3319------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3346 3332 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 623415 606644 10474------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50772 49083 734 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 242655 228144 4288 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 261258 254336 2882 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 54680 50044 909 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 120293 115261 1875------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 114420 111818 1020------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 916909 892273 12070------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 743563 676368 2990 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9406 9071 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 239228 225782 3572 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1922048 1814449 49305------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28060 26478 348 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13376 13042 138------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4184 4068 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11911 11458 79------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 328738 324392 1864------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38028 37040 631------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 165668 156342 5312 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 306158 292739 2677 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5845 5188 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 815175 794228 12080 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 285068 277304 1533 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33244 32688 382 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 89850 81688 1489 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 582920 559888 8322 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 548471 525685 9625------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 10224706 9806646 148125------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 17578 26969 280------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Arunachal Pradesh as the state has not yet released its health bulletin

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,02,07,871 and the death toll at 1,47,901. The ministry said 97,82,669 people have so far recovered from the infection.