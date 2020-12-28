K'taka govt aims to build medical college in every district, says K Sudhakar

Left Menu
The Karnataka state government is working towards reforming the public healthcare system and aiming to build a medical college in every district, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:12 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka state government is working towards reforming the public healthcare system and aiming to build a medical college in every district, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday. Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Arogya Soudha', the newly constructed Administrative Building Complex of Health and Family Welfare Department at Magadi road in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said that Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is revitalising the health sector despite financial crunch due to pandemic.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last one and half year, the Chief Minister has approved four new medical colleges, out of which, three are already functioning," he said, adding that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, Bengaluru will be inaugurated tomorrow. He further said that there are 18 government medical colleges in the state and nine districts do not have one.

"The government is planning to construct medical colleges in these nine districts under a suitable model. There will also be district hospitals and super specialty hospitals attached to these colleges," the Minister said. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sudhakar added that the state now has 30,000 oxygenated beds, about six times more than it did when the coronavirus struck, adding that a special allowance was being given to doctors and frontline staff at a cost of Rs 125 crores.

"About 1.5 per cent of the GDP is being spent on healthcare in our country. PM Narendra Modi has assured that healthcare spending will be increased to 2.5 per cent. Arogya Soudha will facilitate better integration within the Health Department by bringing 53 offices under one roof including NHM, SAST," the health minister added. Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, who inaugurated the new building, appreciated Sudhakar, saying, "He is putting honest efforts to contain COVID-19 infection and to reform healthcare in the state." (ANI)

