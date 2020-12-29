Left Menu
Maha: 153 persons test COVID-19 positive in Nashik; 7 more die

As many as 235 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, while seven died of the infection, the official said.With this, the number of recoveries in the district has reached 1,05,549 and the toll stood at 1,962, he said.

Updated: 29-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,09,488, after 153 persons tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, a health official said. As many as 235 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, while seven died of the infection, the official said.

With this, the number of recoveries in the district has reached 1,05,549 and the toll stood at 1,962, he said. Of the latest casualties, two were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, four from other parts of the district and one from Malegaon, he said.

In case of infections reported so far, Nashik city alone accounts for 71,914 cases, followed by 32,026 from other parts of the district, 4,550 from Malegaon and 998 from outside the district, the official said. Meanwhile, as many as 4,27,879 tests have been conducted in the district till date, of which 2,869 swabs were tested on Tuesday.

