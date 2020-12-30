Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to revive sobering-up stations in 2021

Starting on Jan. 1, Russian law enforcement officers will be allowed to pick up drunk people with impaired coordination and cognitive abilities off the street and take them to sobering-up stations to let the effects of their alcohol consumption wear off. One night at a sobering up stations will cost 1,500 roubles ($20) on average, RIA news agency reported. Russians are among the heaviest drinkers in the world, though consumption has fallen sharply over the last two decades.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:49 IST
Russia to revive sobering-up stations in 2021
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday that will revive sobering-up stations previously used to allow severely intoxicated people to recover from their inebriation. Starting on Jan. 1, Russian law enforcement officers will be allowed to pick up drunk people with impaired coordination and cognitive abilities off the street and take them to sobering-up stations to let the effects of their alcohol consumption wear off.

One night at a sobering up stations will cost 1,500 roubles ($20) on average, RIA news agency reported. Sobering-up stations https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/sobering-up-in-russia-idUSRTXQNTU, which were used in Russia until 2011, were often equipped with rudimentary beds and staffed by medical personnel to monitor their occupants' return to sobriety.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Russians' incomes, increased the unemployment rate and driven a spike in alcohol sales. Russians are among the heaviest drinkers in the world, though consumption has fallen sharply over the last two decades.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But ...

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020