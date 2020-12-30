Left Menu
Moderna in talks with South Korea to supply about 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 03:00 IST
Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it was in discussions with the South Korean government to potentially provide 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Potential distribution of the two-dose vaccine in South Korea is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement. (http://refini.tv/3pzmkRf) Earlier on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency citing the presidential office reported that South Korea will sign a deal with the vaccine developer to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20 million people.

This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus vaccination programme as the country detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain.

