Regeneron says its COVID-19 antibody therapy showed promise in hospitalized patients

The company is testing the therapy, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, in hospitalized patients requiring low-flow oxygen. The drugmaker said in September the cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 04:08 IST
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday initial data from an ongoing study of its experimental antibody cocktail for use in some hospitalized COVID-19 patients show the therapy was sufficiently effective to warrant continuing the trial. The company is testing the therapy, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, in hospitalized patients requiring low-flow oxygen.

The drugmaker said in September the cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Study participants included those who produced an effective immune response on their own (seropositive), and those whose immune response was not yet adequate (seronegative).

Seronegative patients treated with the antibody cocktail had a lower risk of death or needing mechanical ventilation, the company said. (http://bit.ly/3pA1AsI) Based on these results, the company said an ongoing late-stage study in hospitalized patients will continue.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month issued emergency use authorization for the antibody therapy for use in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are not currently hospitalized.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

