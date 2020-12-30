Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil, pressured over slow COVID-19 vaccines, urges companies to hasten applications

A senior Health Ministry official vowed to improve dialogue with Pfizer after it complained of an onerous emergency use application and reiterated that vaccinations could start as soon as Jan. 20. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has said he will not take any coronavirus vaccine whatsoever.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 04:39 IST
Brazil, pressured over slow COVID-19 vaccines, urges companies to hasten applications

With pressure mounting on Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro to begin vaccinating the population, the government on Tuesday urged producers of COVID-19 vaccines to speed up their applications for use in the country. A senior Health Ministry official vowed to improve dialogue with Pfizer after it complained of an onerous emergency use application and reiterated that vaccinations could start as soon as Jan. 20.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has said he will not take any coronavirus vaccine whatsoever. The vaccines are seen as crucial to ending the pandemic in Brazil, home to the world's second-deadliest outbreak after the United States. Yet basic details about the government's vaccine plans remain sketchy, with regulators yet to approve the AstraZeneca shot Brazil has already bought, and China's Sinovac vaccine struggling to produce late-stage data.

The federal government waded into an awkward scrap with Pfizer, whose vaccine is already being used in Britain and the United States, over what the U.S. firm described as a surprisingly onerous procedure to apply for an emergency use authorization. In a news conference, Deputy Health Minister Elcio Franco defended the government, saying it was hamstrung by local laws which only allow it to sign vaccine purchase agreements once producers have emergency use authorizations or full authorizations.

He vowed to seek a better dialogue with Pfizer, but said he could not force the company to apply for an emergency use authorizations or a full regulatory application. Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He urged vaccine makers to apply for emergency use authorizations as soon as possible, adding that in a best case scenario, immunizations in Brazil could begin on Jan. 20. The scandal over Brazil's slow vaccine rollout comes as the coronavirus roars back to life in Brazil. The country recorded 58,718 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,111 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It was the worst daily death toll reported by the ministry since September.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil researcher expects CoronaVac efficacy among elderly on par with other adults

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech is likely to be as effective for the elderly as it is for other adults, a senior official at the Brazilian biomedical institute conducting late-stage trials told Reuters on Tuesday.Rica...

Defying Trump, McConnell delays vote on $2,000 checks, urges Senate to override defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...

Brazil, pressured over slow COVID-19 vaccines, urges companies to hasten applications

With pressure mounting on Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro to begin vaccinating the population, the government on Tuesday urged producers of COVID-19 vaccines to speed up their applications for use in the country. A senior Health Ministry o...

N.Korea prepares for major party congress amid growing challenges

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a politburo meeting on preparations for a rare Congress that is expected to set new economic and political goals as the country faces growing challenges, state media said on Wednesday.The Eighth Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020