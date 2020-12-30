Health Ministry recommends extension of suspension of flights from UK till 7 Jan

The Health Ministry has recommended to the Ministry of Civil Aviation the extension of the temporary suspension of flights originating from the UK into India to be further extended till 7th January (Thursday), 2021.

This has been recommended based on the inputs received from the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) headed by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) and the National Task Force jointly headed by DG, ICMR and Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

It has also been suggested to Ministry of Civil Aviation that after 7th January 2021, strictly regulated resumption of a limited number of flights originating from the UK into India may be considered. The specifics of such a mechanism may be worked out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The Union Health Secretary has written to all the States to keep a strict vigil on all events that could be potential "super spreader" events and to curb crowding in the wake of the New Year celebrations and various events associated with it as well as on-going winter season.

The recent advice and guidance to the States by the Home Ministry has been reiterated by the Health Ministry. Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated that States/UTs based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions with a view to containing the spread of Covid 19, such as night curfew. The Home Ministry has also stipulated that there shall be no restriction on the interstate and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Drawing attention to this, the Health Secretary has urged the States to promptly assess the local situation and consider the imposition of appropriate restrictions on 30th and 31 December 2020 as well as on 1st January 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)