One dose of AstraZeneca vaccine should be 70% effective after 21 days - UK medical adviser

One dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is around 70% effective after 21 days and before the second dose is given, a British doctor involved in the approval of the vaccine said on Wednesday.

"The data shared with us, and I'm not sure is entirely in the public domain, calculated the vaccine efficacy between day 22 of dose one, to the time of dose two being given, and the figure is around 70%," said Wei Shen Lim, chair for COVID-19 immunisation of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

