Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to distribute over 1 mln Sputnik V shots at home by year-end - minister

Russia also said that 599 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 56,426, though excess mortality data suggests the actual figure is around triple that.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:51 IST
Russia to distribute over 1 mln Sputnik V shots at home by year-end - minister

Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation programme by the end of this year, a government minister said on Wednesday.

Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in early December, has so far produced over 2 million doses in total, Industry Minister Denis Manturov told state television. The Sputnik V vaccine is administered in two doses, which use different components, 21 days apart.

The current production rate will allow the vaccine to be rolled out across Russia's regions and be exported to other countries at the same time, Manturov said. Russia sent 300,000 doses of the vaccine to Argentina last week, causing frustration at home, with some people arguing that more shots should be made available at home..

Authorities on Wednesday reported 26,513 new daily coronavirus cases, including 5,105 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,131,550 - the fourth highest in the world. Russia also said that 599 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 56,426, though excess mortality data suggests the actual figure is around triple that.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prior permission mandatory for events on New Year's Eve in Kangra: DC

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday said social gatherings on New Years Eve in the district have been limited to a maximum of 50 people to control the spread of COVID-19. In addition, according to the Disaster Man...

PHDCCI urges govt to extend quality control order for steel, steel products by 11 months

Industry body PHD Chamber on Wednesday urged the government to extend the Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order QCO issued in July this year by another 11 months. As per the order issued by the Ministry of Steel on July 17, 2020, f...

Under pressure to repay loans from MFIs, women compromised their chastity in Assam: Sarma

The Assam government on Wednesday said in the assembly that many women have compromised their chastity after failing to repay their loans taken from micro finance institutions MFIs in the state. Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said tha...

MHA declares Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for another 6 months

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Wednesday further extended the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act AFSPA in Nagaland for six more months while declaring the state as disturbed area, according to a government notification. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020