Swiss drugs regulator says no link between COVID-19 vaccine, death of 91-year-old

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:33 IST
Swiss drugs regulator swissmedic on Wednesday said it saw no connection between the death of a 91-year-old person in the canton of Lucerne and the COVID-19 vaccination, adding the deceased individual suffered from multiple previous illnesses.

"Clarifications carried out by the cantonal health authorities and swissmedic determined that as a result of the illness history and the course of disease that a link between the death and the COVID-19 vaccine was highly unlikely," the regulator said in a statement.

