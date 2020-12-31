Left Menu
Dawai bhi, kadai bhi: Modi for caution even after vaccination

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot through video conferencing, Modi said the number of new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country.I used to say jab tak davai nahi dhilai nahi but now our mantra for 2021 should be Davai bhi, kadaai bhi yes to medicine and yes to caution, Modi said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 12:07 IST
Dawai bhi, kadai bhi: Modi for caution even after vaccination
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said people should not let their guard down and strictly abide by coronavirus preventive norms even after vaccination. Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot through video conferencing, Modi said the number of new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country.

''I used to say 'jab tak davai nahi dhilai nahi' but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Davai bhi, kadaai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution),'' Modi said. Preparations are in in last stages for vaccination programme against COVID-19 in the country, Modi said, adding people will be given doses of vaccine manufactured in India.

India has turned into the nerve-centre of global health, Modi said. ''We are working on mission mode to improve medical education in India. After the formation of National Medical Commission, the quality and quantity of health education will improve,'' he added. Over Rs 30,000 crore of poor people's money has been saved due to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Modi said.

''Jan Ausadhi Kendras are also a friend of poor people during illness. Over 7,000 such kendras all over the country provide 90 per cent cheaper medicines to people. Over 3.5 lakh poor patients use these kendras on a daily basis,'' he said. ''In the last six years we began work on 10 new AIIMS and some of them are operational. Twenty super speciality hospitals are also being built in the country,'' Modi said.

