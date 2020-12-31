304 more test positive for COVID-9 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's Covid tally rose to 90,920 on Thursday as 304 more people tested positive for infection while five died of the disease. Nainital district reported the highest number of 108 cases, Dehradun 99, Udham Singh Nagar 25, Haridwar 18, Almora 12, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh nine each, Pauri seven, Champawat and Bageshwar six each, Chamoli three and Rudraprayag and Tehri one each, a state Health Department bulletin here said. Meanwhile, five more Covid patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1509, the bulletin said

A total of 83,506 infected people have recuperated, 1,186 have migrated out of the state and 4,719 are under treatment, it said.