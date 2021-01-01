Left Menu
Himachal: 72 cops contracted coronavirus in Hamirpur, says SP

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seventy-one police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district till now, an official said here on Friday. Superintendent of Police G Karthikeyan said five of them are being treated while 66 have recovered

During 2020, there has been marked improvement in the crime scene and the credit for this goes to active cooperation between police and people of Hamirpur district, he claimed. Police registered 58 cases under the NDPS Act in 2020 as against 52 in 2019. The SP said there has been an increase of four per cent in the registration of cases under the Excise Act and 40 per cent increase in the detection of material from the offenders. The SP said that the number of theft cases during the year also came down from 16 to 11. In 2020, 97 road accidents were reported, leading to the death of 26 people and injuries to 111 against 28 deaths and injuries to 109 in 2019. The SP said five cases of murder were registered in the previous year as against two in 2019. The number of rape cases in the district came down to six as against 18 in 2019, he said. Under the POCSO Act, 11 cases were registered as against 16 in 2019. All cases have been investigated and challans put up in the courts accordingly, he said. The SP claimed police took timely steps and traced 57 missing people with the help of special squads set up by the department. PTI CORR DJI RDKRDK

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

