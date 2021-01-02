AstraZeneca expects to supply 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine every week in UK -The Times

AstraZeneca expects to supply 2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine every week in UK -The TimesReuters | London | Updated: 02-01-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 03:31 IST
About two million doses of vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca are set to be supplied every week by the middle of January in the United Kingdom, The Times reported.
There would be two million doses of vaccine ready in total next week and then the plan is to build up fairly rapidly, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed member of the Oxford/AstraZeneca team.