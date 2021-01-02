Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive

Celebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israel's drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, performing his trademark spoon-bending trick for medical staff as he got injected. "I did it!" Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.

