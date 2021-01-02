Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:26 IST
Reuters People News Summary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive

Celebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israel's drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, performing his trademark spoon-bending trick for medical staff as he got injected. "I did it!" Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.

Also Read: Israeli woman found dead near West Bank settlement

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of l...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, another to follow

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. A team of experts at Indias drugs regulator has also recomme...

Noida Police starts campaign to check forced child begging, send kids to schools

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has launched a campaign to check forced child begging and send the rescued children, who have lost their way out of education for myriad reasons, back to classrooms, officials said on Saturday. The police would...

Odisha reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,30,117 on Saturday as 251 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,880, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 148 were reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021