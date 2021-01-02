Left Menu
Chhattisgarh:COVID-19 vaccine dry run conducted in 7 districts

They were then registered and administered dummy vaccine in a separate room, said Shukla who is also nodal officer for the states coronavirus vaccination drive.After receiving the shot, the beneficiaries were taken to a separate room for observation for half an hour to complete the process, she said, adding that the exercise went off as planned in all the 21 centres.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:02 IST
A dry run to assess preparedness of the mechanism rolled out for a COVID-19 vaccination drive, which is expected soon, was conducted in seven districts of Chhattisgarh on Saturday during which 575 people, mostly healthcare personnel, underwent dummy vaccination, an official said. The mock drill began at 10 AM at three centres each in Raipur, Surguja, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bastar and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) districts, Priyanka Shukla, Chhattisgarh mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM), told PTI.

She said 25 people participated in the exercise at each centre. ''The identified people were called up as per the sitting capacity at the respective centres in view of social distancing protocols. They were then registered and administered dummy vaccine in a separate room,'' said Shukla who is also nodal officer for the state's coronavirus vaccination drive.

After receiving the shot, the beneficiaries were taken to a separate room for observation for half an hour to complete the process, she said, adding that the exercise went off as planned in all the 21 centres. ''Aspects like cold chain management, vaccine supply, storage and logistics as part of the imminent vaccination drive were also examined during the dry run along with the time taken in administering vaccines to one person from his/her registration in the Co-WIN application,'' Shukla said.

Once a vaccine is available, 2.53 lakh healthcare personnel will be administered it in the first phase of rollout, she added. Chhattisgarh's cumulative COVID-19 caseload stood at 2,80,507 coronavirus as on January 1, as per the state government. Of them, 2,65,788 people have recovered and 3,375 died.

On Friday, an expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for the roll-out of the first COVID-19 shot in the country in the next few days. The recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

