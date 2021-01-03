COVID: 12 more deaths, 210 new cases in Punjab

Left Menu
Twelve more deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the toll to 5,376 in Punjab, while 210 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,67,219 in the state on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:21 IST
Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Twelve more deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the toll to 5,376 in Punjab, while 210 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,67,219 in the state on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin. There are 3,361 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, the bulletin said.

The recovery count rose to 1,58,482 on Sunday after 263 more patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, it said. Nine critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 80 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 39,55,383 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD CK CK.

