S.Africa trying to get COVID-19 vaccines as soon as February, minister says

S.Africa trying to get COVID-19 vaccines as soon as February, minister saysReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 23:03 IST
South Africa is trying to get COVID-19 vaccines as soon as February, but the timing will depend on bilateral negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.
Mkhize added at a news conference that the government's aim was to vaccinate a minimum of 67% of the country's population of roughly 60 million people to reach herd immunity.
