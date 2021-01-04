Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa targets COVID-19 vaccines next month but deals not yet signed

South Africa aims to get COVID-19 vaccines by next month but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday, amid growing criticism of the government's response. The country is battling a resurgence in coronavirus infections driven partly by a new variant called 501.V2.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 04-01-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 01:04 IST
S.Africa targets COVID-19 vaccines next month but deals not yet signed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa aims to get COVID-19 vaccines by next month but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday, amid growing criticism of the government's response.

The country is battling a resurgence in coronavirus infections driven partly by a new variant called 501.V2. It has recorded more than 1 million infections, the most on the African continent, and more than 29,000 deaths. In an opinion piece published in major local news outlets on Saturday, a group of prominent health experts criticised the government for moving too slowly to procure sufficient vaccines.

Africa's most industrialised nation is participating in the COVAX vaccine distribution initiative co-led by the World Health Organization but the scheme could only cover 10% of its population of roughly 60 million people and the first doses may only arrive in the second quarter of the year. That has caused anxiety among some scientists and academics, who have urged the government to reach agreements with pharmaceutical companies quickly given that other countries have already started vaccinating.

Mkhize said at a news conference that officials were doing everything possible to obtain vaccines before the COVAX doses become available. "We are targeting February, although all of that will depend very much on the success of the current bilateral negotiations," he said.

Mkhize said the ultimate aim was to vaccinate a minimum of 67% of the population to reach herd immunity. The government has had discussions with vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, as well as with ones in Russia and China, a health ministry presentation showed.

The presentation said negotiations had progressed well and the government was fairly confident of having supply in the first quarter. Mkhize said officials were considering three mechanisms to fund vaccine procurement: government financing, medical aids and a private sector contribution.

New daily cases have hit a record 18,000 in recent days.

TRENDING

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa targets COVID-19 vaccines next month but deals not yet signed

South Africa aims to get COVID-19 vaccines by next month but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday, amid growing criticism of the governments response....

Niger village attacks killed 100, says prime minister

One hundred people were killed on Saturday in attacks on two villages in Niger near the border with Mali, Prime Minister Brigi Rafini said on Sunday.Security sources said on Saturday that at least 70 civilians had been killed in simultaneou...

Sourav under pressure to join politics; CPI(M) leader's comment triggers storm

Senior CPIM leader Ashok Bhattacharyas statement that BCCI president and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a heart attack and is now hospitalised, was under pressure to join politics created a storm on Sunday. Specu...

Soccer-Ten-man Milan back on top with win at Benevento

A goal in each half earned 10-man AC Milan a 2-0 victory at Benevento in Serie A which propelled them back to the top of the standings on Sunday.City rivals Inter Milan had thrashed Crotone 6-2 to go top earlier on Sunday but Milan soon fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021