Turkey health ministry reports 14,494 new coronavirus cases, 194 deaths

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:57 IST
Turkey health ministry reports 14,494 new coronavirus cases, 194 deaths
Turkey reported 14,494 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,270,101.

It reported 194 related deaths over the same period, raising the total toll to 21,879.

Ankara has imposed curfews each weekday evening and full weekend lockdowns for more than a month.

