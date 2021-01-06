National Aerospace Labs commercialised its ventilator tech to meet shortage: CSIR

The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) commercialised the ventilator technology it developed to address the shortage of the life support system at the beginning of the pandemic, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said on Tuesday. The technology was commercialised with six private companies, one of which has set up production facilities capable of manufacturing almost 300 units each week, it said.

CSIR-NAL scientists along with medical professionals from CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) came forward to address the shortage of ventilators at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They indigenously designed and developed the non-invasive bi-level positive airway pressure ventilator, SwasthVayu, with additional features to treat COVID-19 patients.

The performance of the device has been evaluated by an expert committee constituted by the Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The committee, after careful evaluation, has concluded SwasthVayu may be used on COVID-19 patients who require oxygen supplementation up to 35 per cent, the CSIR said.

''CSIR-NAL has commercialised this technology with six private companies and one of these companies (which is in the MSME category) has set up the production facilities for almost 300 units per week,'' it added. CSIR-NAL recently bagged an order for supply of 1,200 SwasthVayu machines to the Delhi Government. Execution and installation of the machines at various hospitals in the national capital was being done, the CSIR. SwasthVayu is a microcontroller based precise closed-loop adaptive control system with a built-in biocompatible '3D printed manifold and coupler' with highly efficient particulate air (HEPA) Filter. These unique features help to alleviate the fear of the virus spread. The ventilator has gone through stringent tests for electrical safety, performance and bio-compatibility. It has successfully conducted clinical trials at Command Hospital, Bangalore and Mysore Medical College and Research Institute on 50 COVID-19 patients. ''The clinical trial reports clearly bring out that the performance of 'SwasthVayu' ventilator device is satisfactory and effective in improving saturation during use for COVID-19 patients,'' CSIR said.