Moderna vaccine gets final approval from European Commission

Moderna vaccine gets final approval from European CommissionReuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:04 IST
The European Commission gave approval on XXX for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Moderna, the final step to allowing Europe to use it across the continent.
European Union countries started vaccinations on Dec. 27 and are trying to catch up with countries including the U.S. or Israel where large numbers of people have already received the inoculation.
