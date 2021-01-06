PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4949 4859 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 883876 873855 7125 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16753 16609 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216424 212325 1057------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 255097 249520 1420------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20104 19525 323 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 285586 273030 3447------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3351 3344 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 628352 613246 10625------------------------------------------------------------Goa 51507 49893 744 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 249246 236323 4329------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 263887 258281 2934 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 56015 53747 940 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 122049 117690 1900 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 116034 113545 1040------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 924137 902817 12124------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 790882 722421 3209------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9577 9215 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 246048 233862 3670------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1954553 1852759 49825------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28484 27642 363 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13525 13230 141 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4247 4160 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11954 11603 80 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 330921 327008 1887 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38334 37327 635------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 167910 159500 5412 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 311111 300690 2723------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5951 5349 129------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 823181 803328 12188------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 288410 281872 1556------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33286 32812 384 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 92593 86298 1549------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 590398 569959 8441 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 557252 538521 9863 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 10395984 10014894 150318------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 22346 19437 229------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,03,74,932 and the death toll at 1,50,114. The ministry said that 99,97,272 people have so far recovered from the infection.

