Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

EU countries could begin rolling out Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week after authorities approved the region's second shot on Wednesday, with more infectious variants of the virus adding extra urgency to inoculation efforts. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * British PM Boris Johnson won parliament's backing for England's latest lockdown. * Ireland announced its strictest lockdown measures since early last year as a "tsunami" of infections caused by a new COVID-19 variant pushed hospitalisations to a record high.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 01:59 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

EU countries could begin rolling out Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week after authorities approved the region's second shot on Wednesday, with more infectious variants of the virus adding extra urgency to inoculation efforts.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * British PM Boris Johnson won parliament's backing for England's latest lockdown.

* Ireland announced its strictest lockdown measures since early last year as a "tsunami" of infections caused by a new COVID-19 variant pushed hospitalisations to a record high. * Britain and other nations are considering ways to stretch scarce supplies of vaccines.

* France introduced a series of bureaucratic hurdles that must be cleared before rolling out inoculations in nursing homes. * Ukrainian police are investigating reports that some citizens have been illegally inoculated with vaccines that have not been officially approved.

AMERICAS * Total U.S. infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.

* A more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the United Kingdom has been reported in at least five U.S. states, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said in an interview to the Washington Post. * California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed giving $600 in stimulus cash support to millions of low-income residents of his state and extending an eviction moratorium.

* The U.S. CDC said it is carefully monitoring allergic reactions to the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. * Portugal approved an extension of a state of emergency as the daily number of cases reached a record high.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China played down World Health Organization concern about a delay in authorisation for a visit by experts looking into the origins of the novel coronavirus, while it stepped up curbs near Beijing.

* Japan's cases reached a new daily record as the government faced mounting pressure to impose a strict state of emergency in the Tokyo greater metropolitan area. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Millions of South Africans will have their vaccinations subsidised by medical schemes that pool health insurance premiums through an agreement with the government, a top medical scheme administrator said. * China has granted some debt relief to Democratic Republic of Congo to help it overcome economic fallout from the pandemic, the Congolese foreign ministry said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European drugs regulator could shortly approve an amendment to its approval of Pfizer's vaccine that would permit the extraction of six doses from a vial instead of five, an EU official said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The odds-on Democratic victory in two U.S. Senate races could pave way for quick additional pandemic support

* Economic stimulus approved in the United States and Japan at the end of last year will help to power a recovery in their economies in the second half of 2021, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

D.C. National Guard fully activated -Pentagon chief

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Chris Miller said on Wednesday the entire D.C. National Guard had been activated and he was prepared to provide additional support if requested by local authorities.We have fully activated the D.C. National Gua...

U.S. business group urges officials to consider quick removal of Trump

The head of a major U.S. business group urged senior U.S. officials to consider removing President Donald Trump from office after supporters of the outgoing president stormed the U.S. Capitol. National Association of Manufacturers President...

Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine- Minister

Moroccos health ministry on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said. Morocco had announced it plans to launch a free vaccination campaig...

Trump slams Vice President Pence for declining to illegally overturn election results

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has slammed his deputy Mike Pence for declining to illegally overthrow the results of the November 3 election won by Joe Biden, saying he lacks courage. Trumps remarks came after Vice President Pence presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021