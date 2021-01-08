Left Menu
Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant case

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 03:55 IST
Australia's Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital from Friday evening after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain.

"We know that this UK strain is highly infectious. It is 70% more infectious, and we are going to go hard and we are going to go early to do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

