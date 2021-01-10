Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Chinese authorities halted public transport in a provincial capital near Beijing on Saturday in an effort to stamp out a new cluster of coronavirus infections. Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province which surrounds Beijing, suspended service on the city's subway, then extended the ban to all public transport, including taxis. The province entered a "wartime mode" this week to battle the infections. France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases and 171 more deaths in 24 hours

France recorded 20,177 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the country's health ministry. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in France stands at 2,767,312, while the total number of deaths stands at 67,599. France has the seventh-biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world. India to continue export of medicines, including vaccines - PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the nation would continue to export medicines, including vaccines, as companies have ramped up production. The country, with the highest number of infections in the world after the United States, is developing two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna vaccine set to arrive in France as country steps up anti-COVID drive

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in France on Monday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said, as the country steps up its vaccination drive following a sluggish start. Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran visited a health centre in Tarbes, southwestern France, on Saturday as part of the government's campaign to accelerate France's vaccine rollout. Italy reports 483 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 19,978 new cases

Italy reported 483 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 620 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 19,978 from 17,533. Some 172,119 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 140,267. UK records 1,035 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Britain reported 1,035 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, down from Friday's record toll of 1,325. It marked the fourth consecutive daily toll - defined as deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test - of above 1,000. Cuba to collaborate with Iran on coronavirus vaccine

Communist-run Cuba said late on Friday it had signed an accord with Iran to transfer the technology for its most advanced coronavirus vaccine candidate and carry out last-stage clinical trials of the shot in the Islamic Republic. The allies are both under fierce U.S. sanctions that exempt medicine yet often put foreign pharmaceutical companies off trading with them and as such they seek to be self-reliant. Both are also strapped for cash. Irish health officials believe South African COVID-19 variant contained

Health officials in Ireland, where a more infectious variant of the coronavirus first discovered in England has been surging, said on Saturday they believe three cases of another new variant found in South Africa had been contained. Ireland is grappling with a COVID-19 surge that has exceeded last year's first wave. It confirmed the first cases of the more infectious variant found in South Africa on Friday in people who had travelled to Ireland from South Africa over the Christmas holidays. Austria to roll out 5 million coronavirus tests for school pupils

Austrian schools will receive 5 million coronavirus testing kits from Jan. 18, the government said on Saturday, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus when pupils eventually return to the classroom. Education Minister Heinz Fassmann announced the delivery of the voluntary tests which pupils and teachers will be able to take at least once a week. Turkey reports 9,537 new coronavirus cases, 181 deaths: health ministry data

Turkey reported 9,537 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday, bringing the country's total number of cases to 2,317,118. It reported 181 fatalities due to COVID-19 over the same period, raising the total death toll to 22,631.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)