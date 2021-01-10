Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha sees 3,558 new COVID-19 cases, 2,302 recoveries; 34 die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:05 IST
Maha sees 3,558 new COVID-19 cases, 2,302 recoveries; 34 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally roseto 19,69,114 with the addition of 3,558 fresh cases on Sunday,the state health department said.

With 34 more patients succumbing to the viralinfection, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to50,061, it said.

A total of 2,302 patients were discharged aftertreatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveriesin Maharashtra to 18,63,702.

Maharashtra is now left with 54,179 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Some opposition leaders spreading misinformation on COVID vaccine: Sushil Modi

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sushil Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of being engaged in spreading misinformation against COVID vaccination. Some members of the opposition are engaged in spre...

Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.The CVRDE, engaged in design and d...

EXPLAINER: Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry. Indonesias av...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021