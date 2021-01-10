Maha sees 3,558 new COVID-19 cases, 2,302 recoveries; 34 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally roseto 19,69,114 with the addition of 3,558 fresh cases on Sunday,the state health department said.

With 34 more patients succumbing to the viralinfection, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to50,061, it said.

A total of 2,302 patients were discharged aftertreatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveriesin Maharashtra to 18,63,702.

Maharashtra is now left with 54,179 active cases.

