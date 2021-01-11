Thailand reports 249 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 249 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 10,547 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.

The tally included 25 cases imported from abroad, according to the country's COVID-19 taskforce. There were no new deaths reported. Thailand has recorded 67 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.

