Nepal’s COVID-19 infection tally jumps to 265,268

Nepal’s COVID-19 infection tally jumps to 265,268PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:23 IST
Nepal reported 488 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total infection tally to 265,268.
The country also reported ten more coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,927. The overall infection tally has reached 265,268 with 4,373 active cases.
