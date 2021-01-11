Left Menu
No panic situation in Rajasthan: Rajasthan govt on bird flu

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Director Virendra Singh said that rapid response teams have been formed in the state to deal with the bird-flu situation.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:52 IST
Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Director Virendra Singh giving bird-flu updates. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Director Virendra Singh said that rapid response teams have been formed in the state to deal with the bird-flu situation. "2950 birds have died so far in 13 districts out of which 2200 are crows. The samples of dead crows establish that they were infected with H5N8 flu. This is comparably less transmissible. We have constituted rapid response teams to remain vigil," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

However, in what could be called a sign of relief, there have been no reports of bird flu from poultry till now. "We have sent some samples for testing from Jhalawad as a precautionary measure. The report is awaited. There have no cases of mortality in poultry yet. This also eliminates the possibility of bird-flu transfer to humans," the director added.

"There is no need to panic. The situation is under control," he added. Rajasthan authorities were informed on December 30 to follow the '2015 Bird-flu' protocols. District Collectors of Pali, Sumerpur and Jhalawad have announced a restricted zone in the one-kilometer area.

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi in the county. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams are formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites. (ANI)

