New data on CoronaVac trial goes beyond "clinical efficacy," says Butantan head

New data on CoronaVac trial goes beyond "clinical efficacy," says Butantan headReuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:49 IST
Analysis of a Brazilian trial for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech has yielded a "general efficacy" rate in addition to the "clinical efficacy" given last week, the head of the institute running the study said Monday.
Butantan Institute Director Dimas Covas said in an interview with news website UOL that the biomedical center would provide the result of the new analysis on Tuesday and eventually provide the complete results of the late-stage trial for analysis at a scientific conference.
