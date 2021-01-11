Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team expresses satisfaction over Kerala's COVID management

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:29 IST
Central team expresses satisfaction over Kerala's COVID management

The central team,which was deputed to support public health interventions forCOVID-19 management in Kerala, on Monday held talks with thestate health minister and expressed satisfaction over thesteps taken by the government to tackle the situation.

A team, headed by the Director of the NationalCentre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr S K Singh, has beendeputed after around 40,000 new cases were logged in the statein the first week of January, and around 5,000 new cases areadded daily to the state's COVID-19 tally.

''We held a discussion with the central team today.

They expressed satisfaction in the steps taken by the stategovernment in tacking the COVID-19 pandemic. They haveevaluated the situation in the field and at the official leveland will submit a report accordingly,'' Health minister K KShailaja said in a release.

The team had reached the state on January 7 andinitially visited the bird flu-affected regions of the state.

''We have requested the central team to allot alaboratory in Kerala to test the samples for avian flu.We hopethe centre will accept our request,'' the minister said.

As the central government announced the date forthe rollout of vaccine for COVID-19, Shailaja said the stategovernment has finalised the list of 133 vaccination centresin the state.

The minister said Ernakulam district will have 12vaccination centres, followed by Thiruvananthapuram andKozhikode with 11 each.

''Rest of the districts will have nine vaccinationcentres.The state government is making use of the primaryhealth centres, the medical colleges, private hospitals amongothers for the vaccination drive,'' the minister said.

Shailaja said web casting has been arranged at allthe vaccination centres and arrangements have been made toprovide vaccine to 100 people a day.

''A waiting area, vaccination room and an observationroom has been arranged at each centre following strict COVID-19 health protocol.Till now, 3,59,549 people have registeredfor vaccination in the state,'' the minister said in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announcedthat the country will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drivefrom January 16 and said it would the world's largestinoculation programme with priority to be given to nearlythree crore healthcare and frontline workers.PTI RRT BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...

Govt teacher found dead, teenager arrested: Police

A teenager was arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman, who was the sister of a Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS officer, after she was found unconscious with her hands and legs tied in Mansarovar area here on Monday, police...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Some children in Poland will go back to school next week

Polish children in the first three years of primary school will return to normal lessons from Jan. 18, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Monday, but other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until the end of the month.In Decem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021