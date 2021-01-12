Indonesia reports new daily record coronavirus deaths

Indonesia reports new daily record coronavirus deathsReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:00 IST
Indonesia reported a daily record 302 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, data from its COVID-19 task force showed, bringing total fatalities to 24,645.
On Tuesday, the Southeast Asian nation also reported 10,047 new infections, its second highest daily number, taking the total to 846,765 cases confirmed so far.
