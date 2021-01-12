Left Menu
Development News Edition

No overall shortage of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, UK health minister says

through the physical oxygen supply systems within hospitals, and that essentially becomes a constraint on an individual hospital's ability to take more COVID patients," Hancock told lawmakers. "There is no constraint - that we are anywhere near - on the national availability of oxygen (or) oxygenated beds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:40 IST
No overall shortage of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, UK health minister says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, but some patients had to go different hospitals when local capacity has been used up.

"The limitation is not the supply of oxygen itself, it is the ability to get the oxygen... through the physical oxygen supply systems within hospitals, and that essentially becomes a constraint on an individual hospital's ability to take more COVID patients," Hancock told lawmakers.

"There is no constraint - that we are anywhere near - on the national availability of oxygen (or) oxygenated beds. It does mean ... that sometimes we have to move patients to a different part - as local as possible - but occasionally across the country, to make sure they get the treatment that they need."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lithuanian parliament moves online as coronavirus bites

Lithuanias parliament held its first sitting online on Tuesday as part of efforts to curb a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.The Baltic nation of 2.8 million people had the highest rate of infections in the 27-member European Union in ...

India's Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open.

Indias Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy test negative for COVID-19 hours afterreturning positive results, cleared to play in Thailand Open....

Second U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

A second Democratic U.S. lawmaker said she had tested positive for COVID-19 days after being locked down for hours with other colleagues, including Republicans who did not wear a face mask, to avoid the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.Th...

Pak supports Afghan peace process; leadership should seize historic opportunity: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Islamabad would continue to support the peace process in Afghanistan, urging the Afghan leadership to seize this historic opportunity to establish lasting peace in the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021