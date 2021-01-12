Left Menu
Development News Edition

No national shortage of oxygen for COVID patients - UK health minister

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients but some may have to go to different hospitals when local capacity has been used up, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. Hancock was responding to media reports that some hospitals were rationing their oxygen supplies in the face of high demand.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:14 IST
No national shortage of oxygen for COVID patients - UK health minister

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients but some may have to go to different hospitals when local capacity has been used up, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

Hancock was responding to media reports that some hospitals were rationing their oxygen supplies in the face of high demand. They come as health officials warn of hospitals becoming overwhelmed by a sharp increase in serious COVID-19 cases. "The limitation is not the supply of oxygen itself, it is the ability to get the oxygen... through the physical oxygen supply systems within hospitals, and that essentially becomes a constraint on an individual hospital's ability to take more COVID patients," Hancock told lawmakers.

This meant it was sometimes necessary to move patients, usually locally but "occasionally across the country, to make sure they get the treatment that they need", he added. Echoing Hancock's comments, a spokeswoman for the state-run National Health Service said: "The NHS has enough oxygen supplies to meet current demand and will continue to work with suppliers to manage any future needs."

Britain has accelerated its nationwide vaccination campaign to protect the most vulnerable. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to be able to ease a new national lockdown by mid-February, when the highest risk groups have been vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.4 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and far short of earlier indications.The latest results ar...

Spain aims for all care home residents to get first COVID-19 vaccine dose by weekend

Spain aims for all its nursing home residents to have received a first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus by the end of the week, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.Since kicking off its vaccination c...

Disappointed with SC panel, stir to continue till laws get repealed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday disapproved of the Supreme Court appointed panel formed to end the impasse between the farmers unions and the Centre over the new farm laws.Speaking to reporters at the protest site i...

PWD deputy engineer in ACB net

A woman deputy engineer of thePublic Works Department PWD, Amravati and another employeeof the department were caught while taking a bribe of Rs30,000 from a contractor on Tuesday, the anti-corruptionbureau said.The Deputy Engineer had alle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021